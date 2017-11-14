D3football.com Team of the Week

Taylor accounted for seven touchdowns in the Yeomen's 63-37 win vs. Allegheny. He threw for a career-high 434 yards and six touchdowns which ties a single-game school record, completing 20 of 31 passes. Taylor added 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Merchant Marine offensive line blocked for 456 yards of total offense and allowed just two plays for negative yardage (other than kneeldowns) in 85 snaps. There was only one penalty on the offensive line. The quarterback ran for more than 200 yards and three of the nine ballcarriers went for 40 or more in the Mariners' 48-23 win vs. archrival Coast Guard in the Secretaries' Cup game.

RB Maleke Fuentes

Sr., Alfred Fuentes set a school record in single-game rushing yards (295) and tied the school record for rushing touchdowns (five) in a 63-21 win vs. Hartwick. His performance was part of a 627-rushing-yard day for the Saxons. Fuentes averaged 11.8 yards per carry.

RB Jordan Wilcox

Sr., Springfield Wilcox churned up 221 yards on 18 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per carry, in a win vs. MIT. He found the end zone three times, scoring touchdowns from 62 yards, 44 yards, and 39 yards and was a key part of the Pride's 390 rushing yards which helped the team set a program record for most rushing yards in a season.

WR Mark Johnson

Jr., UW-Platteville Johnson caught 16 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-16 win over UW-Stevens Point. His 275 receiving yards are the second most in UW-Platteville history, and third most in WIAC history. Five of Johnson's 16 receptions went for over 30 yards including touchdown receptions of 66 and 43 yards.

WR Nick Holcomb

Sr., UW-La Crosse Holcomb caught 11 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns in UWL's 56-7 win at UW-River Falls. He caught touchdown passes of 75, 19 and 8 yards in the second quarter and from 35 and 24 yards in the fourth quarter. Holcomb's five touchdown catches set a single-game school record and tied the WIAC record.