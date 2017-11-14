D3football.com Team of the Week

|DJ Warkenthien helped North Central wrap up its conference title and moved into the top five in tackles for loss in the program's history as a junior.
North Central athletics photo by Steve Woltmann
Games of Nov. 10-11, 2017
Offense
QB Zach Taylor, So., Oberlin
Taylor accounted for seven touchdowns in the Yeomen's 63-37 win vs. Allegheny. He threw for a career-high 434 yards and six touchdowns which ties a single-game school record, completing 20 of 31 passes. Taylor added 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
OL Jake Murphy, Kyle Carmody, Joe Castellano, Bob Heyward, William Marino, Merchant Marine
The Merchant Marine offensive line blocked for 456 yards of total offense and allowed just two plays for negative yardage (other than kneeldowns) in 85 snaps. There was only one penalty on the offensive line. The quarterback ran for more than 200 yards and three of the nine ballcarriers went for 40 or more in the Mariners' 48-23 win vs. archrival Coast Guard in the Secretaries' Cup game.
RB Maleke Fuentes
RB Jordan Wilcox
WR Mark Johnson
WR Nick Holcomb
H-back Kyle Gritsch
Defense
DE Kor'Darius Melton
DT Matt Girting
DE Chase Greenlee
LB Isaiah Watkins
LB Tyler Robbins
LB DJ Warkenthien
LB Samer Manna
CB Sean Egan
S Shawn Miller
S Julian Cuthbertson
CB Anthony Sandoval
Special teams
K Cole Westberry, So.
P Naufahu Anitoni, Jr.
RET Michael Canganelli, Fr.
ST Ben Wong, Fr.