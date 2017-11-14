/awards/tow/2017/week11

D3football.com Team of the Week

Nov 14, 2017
DJ Warkenthien helped North Central wrap up its conference title and moved into the top five in tackles for loss in the program's history as a junior.
North Central athletics photo by Steve Woltmann
 

Games of Nov. 10-11, 2017

Offense

QB Zach Taylor, So., Oberlin

Taylor accounted for seven touchdowns in the Yeomen's 63-37 win vs. Allegheny. He threw for a career-high 434 yards and six touchdowns which ties a single-game school record, completing 20 of 31 passes. Taylor added 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

OL Jake Murphy, Kyle Carmody, Joe Castellano, Bob Heyward, William Marino, Merchant Marine

The Merchant Marine offensive line blocked for 456 yards of total offense and allowed just two plays for negative yardage (other than kneeldowns) in 85 snaps. There was only one penalty on the offensive line. The quarterback ran for more than 200 yards and three of the nine ballcarriers went for 40 or more in the Mariners' 48-23 win vs. archrival Coast Guard in the Secretaries' Cup game.

RB Maleke Fuentes
Sr., Alfred

Fuentes set a school record in single-game rushing yards (295) and tied the school record for rushing touchdowns (five) in a 63-21 win vs. Hartwick. His performance was part of a 627-rushing-yard day for the Saxons. Fuentes averaged 11.8 yards per carry.

RB Jordan Wilcox
Sr., Springfield

Wilcox churned up 221 yards on 18 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per carry, in a win vs. MIT. He found the end zone three times, scoring touchdowns from 62 yards, 44 yards, and 39 yards and was a key part of the Pride's 390 rushing yards which helped the team set a program record for most rushing yards in a season.

WR Mark Johnson
Jr., UW-Platteville

Johnson caught 16 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-16 win over UW-Stevens Point. His 275 receiving yards are the second most in UW-Platteville history, and third most in WIAC history. Five of Johnson's 16 receptions went for over 30 yards including touchdown receptions of 66 and 43 yards.

WR Nick Holcomb
Sr., UW-La Crosse

Holcomb caught 11 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns in UWL's 56-7 win at UW-River Falls. He caught touchdown passes of 75, 19 and 8 yards in the second quarter and from 35 and 24 yards in the fourth quarter. Holcomb's five touchdown catches set a single-game school record and tied the WIAC record.

H-back Kyle Gritsch
Sr., Central

Gritsch had a career-high nine catches coming from attached as a tight end, out of the back field and in the slot. He also had a career-high 115 receiving yards, taking one for a 31-yard score. On his first and only carry of the season, he added a 1-yard TD run.

Defense

DE Kor'Darius Melton
Fr., Ohio Wesleyan

Melton forced fumbles on both of his solo sacks and assisted on four other sacks for total of 4.0 sacks in a 24-3 win vs. Hiram. He compiled 5 TFL for 26 yard. He ended Hiram's last possession of the first half with a sack on third down and had a sack/forced fumble on opening Hiram possession of third quarter (fumble was returned for OWU touchdown).

DT Matt Girting
Sr., Washington & Jefferson

Girting registered a total of six tackles, including three for loss and two sacks as W&J clinched the PAC crown and league's automatic bid for its 25th trip to the playoffs. One of Girting's sacks came in the first quarter for a safety to put W&J ahead 9-0 en route to a 42-0 win over Waynesburg.

DE Chase Greenlee
Sr., Wheaton

Greebnlee set a career-high with five sacks in a 71-0 win vs. Carroll, the third-highest single-game effort in Division III this season. In the second quarter he registered a strip sack and the fumble was recovered for a touchdown. He recorded eight tackles, all solo, in the win.

 

LB Isaiah Watkins
Sr., Pacific Lutheran

Watkins made a living in the Lewis & Clark backfield, registering five sacks and a forced fumble on the afternoon. He also collected 14 tackles, six solo, including five and a half tackles for loss totaling 34 yards.

LB Tyler Robbins
Sr., Westfield State

Robbins came up with three turnovers to power Westfield State's 18-0 win over Western Connecticut. He came up with two interceptions, one of which set the Owls up inside the Colonials 10 and led to a touchdown. He also broke up another pass, recovered a fumble and rushed for a first down on a fake punt play.

LB DJ Warkenthien
Jr., North Central

Warkenthien established a career high in tackles and recorded six of North Central's season-high 18 tackles for loss in a 49-7 win vs. Elmhurst, one short of matching the Cardinals' individual single-game record of seven. Warkenthien had two sacks.

LB Samer Manna
Sr., Wesley

In the senior's final regular season game, Manna produced 13 tackles, including seven solo, one and a half tackles for a loss, and a sack in a 31-14 win vs. Christopher Newport. He also forced two fumbles while also registering a quarterback hurry and a pass defended.

 

CB Sean Egan
Sr., RPI

Egan made six tackles with a pair of interceptions in a 20-14 win over Union for the Dutchman Shoes. His first interception came midway through the second quarter and his second was on the final play of the game. Both took place around midfield. Egan also deflected a long pass deep in RPI's territory that ended up being intercepted by a teammate.

S Shawn Miller
Sr., Delaware Valley

Miller had two interceptions, the second of which he returned 43 yards for a touchdown in the Aggies' 47-13 win vs. Widener to clinch the MAC title and NCAA berth. He also had four tackles and a pass breakup.

S Julian Cuthbertson
Sr., Guilford

Cuthbertson matched his season high with 12 stops, nine solo, in the Quakers' comeback win vs. Emory & Henry. That total included a tackle for loss. His second-quarter interception on the Quakers' 5-yard-line thwarted a Wasps' scoring drive.

CB Anthony Sandoval
Sr., Merchant Marine

Sandoval had two big fourth-quarter interceptions in the end zone that helped seal the Mariners' 48-23 road victory at archrival Coast Guard in the annual Secretaries' Cup game. The first pick at 10:55 of the fourth was arguably the turning point of the game. He also had five total tackles (two solo) and one pass breakup.

Special teams

K Cole Westberry, So.
Averett

Westberry connected on field goals of 45 and 28 yards, including his fifth field goal of 43 yards or longer on the season. He also converted six extra points in a 54-0 win vs. Greensboro.

P Naufahu Anitoni, Jr.
St. John's

Anitoni had three punts land inside the 20-yard line, and all three landed inside the 5 in the fourth quarter as St. John's pinned Concordia-Moorhead deep over the final 15 minutes of a 10-3 win. He averaged 42.6 yards on five punts.

RET Michael Canganelli, Fr.
John Carroll

Canganelli returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against Mount Union, the first kickoff return for a score the Purple Raiders had surrendered since 2011. He also had a 64-yard return in the first half to set up a touchdown.

ST Ben Wong, Fr.
North Central (Ill.)

Wong blocked two punts and forced a fumble in kickoff coverage. North Central scored a touchdown two plays later on all three occasions. He made two other tackles in kickoff coverage in a 49-7 win vs. Elmhurst.
Nov. 11: All times Eastern
Final
at Buffalo State 35, St. John Fisher 14
Video Box Score Recap Recap
Final
Merchant Marine 48, at Coast Guard 23
Video Box Score
Final
at Framingham State 48, Worcester State 20
Video Box Score
Final
at Hamilton 35, Bates 14
Video Box Score
Final - OT
at Williams 31, Amherst 24
Video Video Box Score Photos Photos Photos
Final
at Endicott 38, Becker 0
Video Video Box Score
Final
at Trinity (Conn.) 28, Wesleyan 3
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Curry 37, at Salve Regina 20
Video Box Score Photos
Final
Johns Hopkins 56, at McDaniel 21
Video Video Box Score Recap
Final
Mass-Dartmouth 38, at Fitchburg State 0
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Ithaca 48, Cortland 20
Video Box Score Recap Recap
Final
Hobart 51, at Rochester 12
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Catholic 33, at Maine Maritime 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Massachusetts Maritime 21, Bridgewater State 18
Box Score
Final
at Husson 42, Mount Ida 14
Box Score Recap Photos
Final
at Springfield 43, MIT 7
Video Video Box Score Recap Photos
Final
at Wesley 31, Christopher Newport 14
Video Box Score
Final
Dean 27, at Anna Maria 0
Box Score
Final
at Stevenson 20, Lycoming 14
Video Video Box Score
Final
at King's 40, Wilkes 26
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Colby 31, at Bowdoin 20
Video Box Score Photos
Final
Middlebury 35, at Tufts 24
Video Box Score
Final - 2OT
Frostburg State 14, at Salisbury 7
Video Box Score Recap Audio Photos
Final
at Montclair State 27, William Paterson 20
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Delaware Valley 47, Widener 13
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Grove City 51, at Thiel 21
Box Score
Final
at Albion 24, Kalamazoo 3
Video Video Box Score Recap Photos
Final
RPI 20, at Union 14
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Western New England 55, Nichols 14
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Oberlin 63, Allegheny 37
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Huntingdon 27, at LaGrange 17
Video Video Box Score
Final
Bethany 34, at St. Vincent 23
Video Box Score
Final
WPI 42, at Norwich 7
Box Score Recap
Final
at Adrian 56, Alma 21
Video Box Score
Final
Rowan 28, at Kean 27
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Brockport 28, at St. Lawrence 7
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Wittenberg 47, Wooster 21
Video Box Score
Final
Washington and Lee 48, at Shenandoah 21
Box Score Photos
Final
at Dickinson 40, Ursinus 17
Video Video Box Score
Final
at Trine 28, Olivet 6
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Guilford 42, Emory and Henry 38
Box Score Recap Photos Photos Photos
Final
Castleton 49, at Alfred State 21
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Methodist 38, N.C. Wesleyan 35
Video Box Score
Final
Ohio Wesleyan 24, at Hiram 3
Video Box Score
Final
at SUNY-Maritime 54, Gallaudet 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Washington and Jefferson 42, Waynesburg 0
Video Box Score
Final
at FDU-Florham 41, Misericordia 36
Video
Final
at Albright 28, Lebanon Valley 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Alfred 63, Hartwick 21
Video Box Score Recap Recap
Final
Ferrum 31, at Maryville (Tenn.) 24
Video Box Score
Final
at Randolph-Macon 56, Hampden-Sydney 28
Video Box Score
Final
at Muskingum 41, Wilmington 7
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Franklin and Marshall 51, Gettysburg 21
Video Video Box Score
Final
Averett 54, at Greensboro 0
Box Score
Final
Susquehanna 28, at Juniata 21
Video Box Score
Final
Morrisville State 37, at Utica 35
Video Box Score
Final
at Westminster (Pa.) 20, Geneva 14
Video
Final
at Denison 51, Kenyon 20
Video Box Score
Final
Beloit 35, at Grinnell 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Lakeland 57, Rockford 31
Video Box Score
Final
at Benedictine 20, Aurora 14
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Hope 70, at Concordia (Wis.) 6
Video Box Score Recap Photos Photos
Final
Chicago 33, at Lake Forest 13
Video Box Score
Final
at Muhlenberg 29, Moravian 14
Video Video Box Score Recap Photos
Final
Wabash 22, at DePauw 21
Video Video Box Score Photos
Final
Mount Union 31, at John Carroll 27
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Heidelberg 63, Capital 20
Video Box Score
Final
at Ohio Northern 42, Baldwin Wallace 25
Video Box Score
Final
Rose-Hulman 83, at Earlham 14
Video Box Score Recap Photos
Final
at Centre 42, Birmingham-Southern 17
Video Box Score
Final
Otterbein 48, at Marietta 14
Video Box Score
Final
Bluffton 33, at Defiance 26
Video Box Score
Final
Franklin 56, at Hanover 14
Video Video Box Score
Final
at Manchester 22, Anderson 9
Box Score Recap Photos
Final - OT
Case Western Reserve 41, at Carnegie Mellon 34
Video Preview Preview Box Score Recap Audio Photos
Final
at Berry 24, Trinity (Texas) 21
Video Box Score Recap
Final
UW-La Crosse 56, at UW-River Falls 7
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Rhodes 37, Austin 32
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Mary Hardin-Baylor 31, East Texas Baptist 21
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Coe 35, Buena Vista 33
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Wisconsin Lutheran 29, Concordia-Chicago 27
Video Box Score
Final
at Washington U. 41, Bridgewater 7
Video Box Score Recap Recap Photos
Final
at St. John's 10, Concordia-Moorhead 3
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Gustavus Adolphus 52, Carleton 0
Video Box Score
Final
at Bethel 54, Hamline 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Central 38, Dubuque 21
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Wartburg 41, Nebraska Wesleyan 20
Video Box Score
Final
at Carthage 35, North Park 12
Video Box Score Recap
Final
North Central (Ill.) 49, at Elmhurst 7
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Illinois Wesleyan 31, Millikin 6
Video Box Score Recap Recap
Final
Wheaton (Ill.) 71, at Carroll 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Southwestern 51, at Texas Lutheran 33
Video Video Box Score
Final
at Hendrix 35, Millsaps 21
Video Box Score
Final
Ripon 42, at Cornell 11
Box Score
Final
at Knox 30, Lawrence 0
Video Box Score
Final
Luther 35, at Loras 21
Video Box Score
Final
at Howard Payne 61, Louisiana College 38
Video
Final
at UW-Whitewater 36, UW-Eau Claire 3
Video Box Score Recap Photos Photos
Final
Hardin-Simmons 28, at McMurry 0
Box Score Photos
Final - OT
at Monmouth 9, St. Norbert 6
Video Box Score Live stats
Final
at Illinois College 32, Macalester 27
@ Jacksonville, Ill.
Box Score
Final
St. Thomas 97, at St. Olaf 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Sul Ross State 34, at Belhaven 27
Video
Final
UW-Oshkosh 31, at UW-Stout 0
Video Box Score
Final
at UW-Platteville 34, UW-Stevens Point 16
Video Box Score
Final
Redlands 21, at Cal Lutheran 17
Video Box Score
Final
at Whitworth 57, Willamette 24
Video Video Box Score Photos
Final
George Fox 21, at Puget Sound 7
Video Video Box Score Photos
Final
Linfield 35, at Pacific 7
Video Box Score
Final
at Pacific Lutheran 40, Lewis and Clark 24
Video Box Score Photos
Cancelled
Chapman at Occidental
Final - OT
Pomona-Pitzer 29, at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 28
Video Preview Box Score Recap Photos
Final
at La Verne 82, Whittier 17
Video Box Score Photos
Nov. 17: All times Eastern
7:30 PM
Merchant Marine at Buffalo State
Video
