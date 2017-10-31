D3football.com Team of the Week

Hawkins accounted for seven touchdowns (five passing) in a 65-24 thrashing of Loras. The freshman averaged 16.4 yards per carry (eight attempts, 131 yards) and 19.3 yards per pass attempt, completing 14 of 19 passes. He set school records for passing yards (367), total offense (498 yards) and tied the record for passing TDs in a game.

The Quakers' line helped the offense compile 568 total yards and score 49 points, yielding just one sack in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Bridgewater.

RB LeAnthony Reasnover

Jr., Eureka Reasnover broke Eureka's single-game record and produced the second-highest individual Division III rushing total in 2017 with 355 yards in a win over St. Scholastica on Saturday. He carried 53 times, most by a player in D-III this season, and scored five rushing touchdowns.

RB Roger Walker

Sr., Marietta Walker carried the ball 36 times for 274 yards, both career highs, and scored four touchdowns in a 35-28 win at Ohio Northern. Walker scored on runs of 17, 3, 5 and 66 yards. His final two scores came in the final 4 minutes of the game turning a 28-21 deficit into the 35-28 win. His 66-yard TD run came with 1:22 remaining.

WR Tyler Gregory

Sr., Brevard Gregory hauled in 14 catches for the Tornados, totaling a career-best 225 yards and a touchdown in the process in a 58-42 win vs. North Carolina Wesleyan.

WR Nick Strausbaugh

So., Wooster Strausbaugh turned eight receptions into 212 yards and four touchdowns, all before halftime, in Wooster's 51-41 win over Kenyon that guaranteed the Fighting Scots a finish above .500 for the first time since 2013.