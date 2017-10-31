/awards/tow/2017/week9

D3football.com Team of the Week

Oct 31, 2017
Michael Bianco
Nichols simply could not get away from Becker linebacker Michael Bianco, who tied the Division III single-game record with five interceptions.
Becker athletics file photo
 

Presented by Scoutware

Games of Oct. 27-28, 2017

Offense

QB Blaine Hawkins, Fr., Central

Hawkins accounted for seven touchdowns (five passing) in a 65-24 thrashing of Loras. The freshman averaged 16.4 yards per carry (eight attempts, 131 yards) and 19.3 yards per pass attempt, completing 14 of 19 passes. He set school records for passing yards (367), total offense (498 yards) and tied the record for passing TDs in a game.

OL Jacob Best, Ty Shwallon, Dean Wooley, Steven Gordon, Matt Ingram, Guilford

The Quakers' line helped the offense compile 568 total yards and score 49 points, yielding just one sack in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Bridgewater.

RB LeAnthony Reasnover
Jr., Eureka

Reasnover broke Eureka's single-game record and produced the second-highest individual Division III rushing total in 2017 with 355 yards in a win over St. Scholastica on Saturday. He carried 53 times, most by a player in D-III this season, and scored five rushing touchdowns.

RB Roger Walker
Sr., Marietta

Walker carried the ball 36 times for 274 yards, both career highs, and scored four touchdowns in a 35-28 win at Ohio Northern. Walker scored on runs of 17, 3, 5 and 66 yards. His final two scores came in the final 4 minutes of the game turning a 28-21 deficit into the 35-28 win. His 66-yard TD run came with 1:22 remaining.

WR Tyler Gregory
Sr., Brevard

Gregory hauled in 14 catches for the Tornados, totaling a career-best 225 yards and a touchdown in the process in a 58-42 win vs. North Carolina Wesleyan.

WR Nick Strausbaugh
So., Wooster

Strausbaugh turned eight receptions into 212 yards and four touchdowns, all before halftime, in Wooster's 51-41 win over Kenyon that guaranteed the Fighting Scots a finish above .500 for the first time since 2013.

TE Ryan Curtiss
So., Muhlenberg

Curtiss tied a school and Centennial Conference record for catches by a tight end with 11 receptions for 159 yards in a 31-24 loss to No. 24 Johns Hopkins. He caught touchdown passes of 17 and 19 yards, the latter tying the game at 17-17 after the Mules had trailed 17-3.

Defense

DE Mamadou Soumahoro
Sr., Berry

With three solo tackles and two sacks, Soumahoro led Berry to a 35-18 victory over Birmingham-Southern. He also blocked two extra point attempts, and had three quarterback hurries.

DT Patrick Vidal
Sr., Catholic

Vidal anchored a defensive charge that ceded just one score in a 10-7 win over Norwich. Vidal registered 12 tackles (six solo) and made three of his stops behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of 10 yards. He also came up with a sack to spoil a late drive.

DT Harry Green
Sr., UW-Whitewater

Green totaled four tackles, including three for a loss, in the Warhawks' 35-7 victory at UW-Stevens Point. Late in the first quarter, he stopped a running play on first down for a loss. Green made another tackle for a loss midway through the second quarter, and posted a third-down sack on the first play of the fourth quarter.

DE Kyle Kilgore
Jr., Bethel

Kilgore wrapped up eight tackles against No. 4-ranked St. Thomas, including two sacks for a combined loss of 22 yards. He finished with three total tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

 

LB Michael Bianco
So., Becker

Bianco tied an NCAA Division III record with five interceptions, leading the Hawks to their first win of the season, 14-13 vs. Nichols. Bianco returned one of the interceptions for a 12 yard touchdown. Bianco also had 11 tackles, four solo, including one tackle for loss.

LB Alex West
So., Brockport

West led the team with nine tackles (seven solo) in Brockport's second consecutive shutout, a 33-0 win vs. Buffalo State. He had 3.5 sacks for a loss of 16 yards, including a sack in the Buffalo State end zone that resulted in a safety. He also recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.

LB Mikael Ruffin
Sr., Willamette

Ruffin led the Bearcats with 13 total tackles in a 14-13 loss to Puget Sound, including 11 solo tackles. Ruffin had one sack and recorded one and a half tackles for loss.

 

CB Bradley Jefferson
Jr., Averett

Had an interception and a fumble recovery, along with four tackles and two breakups. One of his breakups sealed the game. He broke up Maryville's pass on fourth down late to give the ball to Averett on downs. Averett ran out the clock to win 12-7.

S Peter Kissling
Jr., UW-La Crosse

Kissling recorded two interceptions and six tackles, including four unassisted, in a 27-20 win at No. 9 UW-Platteville. He returned his first interception 41 yards to the Pioneers' 13 in the second quarter, setting up a TD for a 14-3 halftime lead. His second interception came in UWL's end zone in the third quarter, ending a 10-play drive.

S Jacob Homann
Sr., Illinois College

Homann picked off three passes in a 30-7 win vs. Grinnell. He had a shoestring grab along the sideline late in the first quarter to stop a drive in IC territory, then added one at midfield in the second quarter. After the Blueboys scored their last touchdown in the fourth quarter, he dove and got his arms underneath his third interception after a Grinnell receiver tipped a high pass.

CB Connor Calvert
Jr., Carthage

Calvert had just one tackle in a 45-27 win vs. Millikin, but he had two interceptions and a forced fumble, as well as a pass breakup.

Special teams

K Cole Westberry, So.
Averett

Westberry went 4-for-4 on field goals, accounting for all of Averett's points in a 12-7 win vs. Maryville. He connected from 47, 22, 35 and 19 yards.

P Johnny Davidson, So.
Washington U.

Davidson punted five times for a 44.0 average in a 45-28 loss at No. 17 Case Western Western Reserve. Davidson landed three punts inside the 20 and had a long of 51. None of his punts were returned.

RET Jawuan Jones, Fr.
Waynesburg

Jones opened the scoring in Saturday's 34-7 win over Thiel by taking the first punt of the day back 84 yards for a touchdown. It was Waynesburg's first win of the season, 

ST Chris Fondakowski, Jr
St. Thomas

After a blocked extra point by teammate Mark Dowdle, Fondakowski picked up the ball and passed it across field to Luke Swenson, who dashed 80 yards for a two-point score and a 9-6 lead. After BU had pulled within 11 points, Fondakowski blocked a punt and returned in 16 yards for a TD to start a 34-0 game-closing run.

 

Oct. 28: All times Eastern
Final
at Worcester State 48, Massachusetts Maritime 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Western Connecticut 55, Fitchburg State 34
Video Box Score
Final
Curry 17, at Endicott 7
Box Score
Final
Becker 14, at Nichols 13
Video Box Score
Final
at Case Western Reserve 45, Washington U. 28
Video Box Score Recap Recap
Final
Framingham State 34, at Mass-Dartmouth 14
Video Box Score Photos
Final
Thomas More 21, at Bethany 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Gallaudet 28, Dean 7
Video Box Score
Final
WPI 24, at MIT 21
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Kean 27, Christopher Newport 7
Video Box Score
Final
Wesleyan 21, at Bowdoin 10
Video Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Catholic 10, Norwich 7
Video Box Score
Final
Brockport 33, at Buffalo State 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Western New England 35, Salve Regina 26
Video Box Score Recap Photos
Final
Trinity (Conn.) 27, at Middlebury 5
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Plymouth State 17, Westfield State 0
Video Box Score Photos
Final
Bates 27, at Colby 24
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Ursinus 28, McDaniel 21
Video Box Score Photos
Final
Wooster 51, at Kenyon 41
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Husson 70, at Anna Maria 13
Box Score
Final
Franklin and Marshall 36, at Moravian 14
Video Box Score Photos
Final
Ithaca 14, at Utica 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Salisbury 33, Rowan 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at DePauw 42, Allegheny 26
Video Video Box Score
Final
Olivet 44, at Alma 20
Video Box Score Photos Photos
Final
at Shenandoah 50, Apprentice 15
Box Score Recap Photos
Final
Hope 50, at Kalamazoo 0
Video Box Score Recap Recap
Final
Juniata 38, at Dickinson 14
Video Box Score
Final
Washington and Lee 17, at Randolph-Macon 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Alfred State 18, Mount Ida 8
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Wittenberg 21, at Wabash 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Lycoming 35, Misericordia 17
Video
Final
Ferrum 19, at Methodist 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Ohio Wesleyan 34, Oberlin 26
Video Box Score
Final
Washington and Jefferson 21, at St. Vincent 3
Video Box Score
Final
at SUNY-Maritime 61, Castleton 7
Video Box Score
Final
at Albright 26, Wilkes 23
Video
Final
at Delaware Valley 35, Lebanon Valley 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at King's 18, FDU-Florham 15
Video Box Score Recap
Final
RPI 21, at St. Lawrence 17
Video
Final
at Alfred 35, Morrisville State 7
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Hampden-Sydney 38, at Emory and Henry 30
Video Box Score
Final
Widener 20, at Stevenson 14
Video Video Box Score
Final
Wesley 26, at Montclair State 7
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Averett 12, Maryville (Tenn.) 7
Video Box Score
Final
at Gettysburg 29, Susquehanna 21
Video Box Score
Final
Brevard 58, at N.C. Wesleyan 42
Video Box Score Photos
Final
TCNJ 20, at William Paterson 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Huntingdon 52, at Greensboro 7
Video Box Score
Final
at Eureka 40, St. Scholastica 34
Video Box Score Photos
Final
Benedictine 61, at Concordia-Chicago 32
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Grove City 25, Geneva 7
Video Box Score
Final
Amherst 31, at Tufts 26
Video Box Score
Final
at Williams 24, Hamilton 6
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Heidelberg 37, Wilmington 14
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Marietta 35, at Ohio Northern 28
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Waynesburg 34, Thiel 7
Video Box Score
Final
at Mount Union 51, Otterbein 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Baldwin Wallace 52, Capital 34
Video Box Score
Final
Rose-Hulman 31, at Bluffton 28
Box Score Recap
Final
Hanover 37, at Defiance 29
Video Box Score
Final
at John Carroll 24, Muskingum 0
Video Box Score
Final
at Franklin 66, Mount St. Joseph 39
Video Box Score
Final
at St. John Fisher 35, Cortland 28
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Johns Hopkins 31, at Muhlenberg 24
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Guilford 49, at Bridgewater 23
Video Box Score Recap
Final
UW-Whitewater 35, at UW-Stevens Point 7
Video Box Score
Final
UW-La Crosse 27, at UW-Platteville 20
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Westminster (Mo.) 21, MacMurray 13
Video Box Score Photos
Final
North Central (Ill.) 60, at Carroll 21
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Hendrix 38, at Trinity (Texas) 35
Video Box Score
Final
at Simpson 49, Buena Vista 21
Video Video Box Score
Final
Concordia (Wis.) 26, at Rockford 20
Video Box Score Photos
Final
Lakeland 47, at Aurora 38
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Albion 48, at Wisconsin Lutheran 14
Video Box Score
Final
at Ripon 36, Chicago 29
Box Score
Final
at Augsburg 35, Hamline 28
Video Box Score
Final
Concordia-Moorhead 35, at Carleton 12
Video Box Score
Final
at Gustavus Adolphus 41, St. Olaf 13
Video Box Score
Final
Greenville 48, at Iowa Wesleyan 41
Box Score
Final
at Wartburg 23, Dubuque 0
Video Box Score
Final
at Central 65, Loras 24
Video Box Score Recap
Final - 3OT
Luther 36, at Coe 28
Video Box Score Live stats
Final - OT
Cornell 52, at Knox 51
Video Live stats
Final
at Carthage 45, Millikin 27
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Illinois Wesleyan 47, at Elmhurst 15
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Illinois College 30, at Grinnell 7
Video Box Score
Final
North Park 20, at Augustana 17
Video
Final
St. Norbert 47, at Macalester 7
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Lawrence 49, at Beloit 13
Video Box Score
Final
Texas Lutheran 63, at Howard Payne 21
Video Box Score
Final
Monmouth 42, at Lake Forest 7
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at UW-Oshkosh 31, UW-River Falls 28
Video Box Score
Final
at St. Thomas 58, Bethel 13
Video Video Box Score Recap Photos
Final
Manchester 48, at Earlham 13
Video Box Score Recap Photos
Final
at Hardin-Simmons 21, Southwestern 7
Video Box Score
Final
at Rhodes 28, Sewanee 10
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Berry 35, at Birmingham-Southern 18
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, at McMurry 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Centre 28, at Millsaps 13
Box Score
Final
Whitworth 30, at Pacific 20
Box Score Video Photos
Final
at Puget Sound 14, Willamette 13
Video Video Box Score
Final - OT
Linfield 16, at Pacific Lutheran 10
Video Preview Box Score Live stats Photos
Final
Trine 55, at Adrian 34
Video Box Score
Final
Martin Luther 44, at Crown 28
Video Box Score
Final
at George Fox 42, Lewis and Clark 15
Video Box Score Photos
Final
at Westminster (Pa.) 21, Carnegie Mellon 7
Video Box Score
Final
Northwestern (Minn.) 21, at Minnesota-Morris 14
Video
Final
East Texas Baptist 42, at Sul Ross State 28
Final
at Belhaven 63, Louisiana College 46
Video
Final
UW-Stout 55, at UW-Eau Claire 7
Video Box Score
Final
at Denison 45, Hiram 14
Video Box Score
Final
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 17, at La Verne 7
Video Box Score
Cancelled
Occidental at Whittier
Final
at Redlands 42, Pomona-Pitzer 20
Video Box Score Recap Photos Photos
Final
at Chapman 46, Cal Lutheran 38
Video Box Score Recap
Nov. 3: All times Eastern
7:00 PM
Albright at FDU-Florham
Video Live stats
Oct. 28: All times Eastern
Final
at Case Western Reserve 45, Washington U. 28
Video Box Score Recap Recap
Final
Wesley 26, at Montclair State 7
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Delaware Valley 35, Lebanon Valley 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Wittenberg 21, at Wabash 14
Video Box Score
Final
Brockport 33, at Buffalo State 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Washington and Jefferson 21, at St. Vincent 3
Video Box Score
Final
at Salisbury 33, Rowan 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at Mount Union 51, Otterbein 14
Video Box Score
Final
Johns Hopkins 31, at Muhlenberg 24
Video Box Score Recap
Final
at UW-Oshkosh 31, UW-River Falls 28
Video Box Score
Final
UW-La Crosse 27, at UW-Platteville 20
Video Box Score Photos
Final
North Central (Ill.) 60, at Carroll 21
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Illinois Wesleyan 47, at Elmhurst 15
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Concordia-Moorhead 35, at Carleton 12
Video Box Score
Final
at Wartburg 23, Dubuque 0
Video Box Score
Final
at St. Thomas 58, Bethel 13
Video Video Box Score Recap Photos
Final
at Hardin-Simmons 21, Southwestern 7
Video Box Score
Final
Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, at McMurry 0
Video Box Score Recap
Final
Berry 35, at Birmingham-Southern 18
Video Box Score Recap
Final - OT
Linfield 16, at Pacific Lutheran 10
Video Preview Box Score Live stats Photos
Final
at George Fox 42, Lewis and Clark 15
Video Box Score Photos