D3football.com Team of the Week

|Nichols simply could not get away from Becker linebacker Michael Bianco, who tied the Division III single-game record with five interceptions.
Games of Oct. 27-28, 2017
Offense
QB Blaine Hawkins, Fr., Central
Hawkins accounted for seven touchdowns (five passing) in a 65-24 thrashing of Loras. The freshman averaged 16.4 yards per carry (eight attempts, 131 yards) and 19.3 yards per pass attempt, completing 14 of 19 passes. He set school records for passing yards (367), total offense (498 yards) and tied the record for passing TDs in a game.
OL Jacob Best, Ty Shwallon, Dean Wooley, Steven Gordon, Matt Ingram, Guilford
The Quakers' line helped the offense compile 568 total yards and score 49 points, yielding just one sack in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Bridgewater.
RB LeAnthony Reasnover
RB Roger Walker
WR Tyler Gregory
WR Nick Strausbaugh
TE Ryan Curtiss
Defense
DE Mamadou Soumahoro
DT Patrick Vidal
DT Harry Green
DE Kyle Kilgore
LB Michael Bianco
LB Alex West
LB Mikael Ruffin
CB Bradley Jefferson
S Peter Kissling
S Jacob Homann
CB Connor Calvert
Special teams
K Cole Westberry, So.
P Johnny Davidson, So.
RET Jawuan Jones, Fr.
ST Chris Fondakowski, Jr